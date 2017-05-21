Rita Ora Bares Booty in Thong Body Suit Dress at Billboard Music Awards

Rita Ora just wants to show off the body on her.

The former America's Next Top Model host apparently took fashion inspiration from Kendall Jenner's butt-baring Met Gala look, rocking a jaw-dropping dress that did some baring of its own at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

WATCH: BTS 'Cannot Believe' They're Nominated at Billboard Music Awards

"Basically, I wanted to wear something that you think is kinda conservative and then BAM!" Ora told ET's Cameron Mathison on the magenta carpet, turning to show off her Cher-inspired outfit -- a jewel-encrusted white bodice atop a mesh skirt revealing the 26-year-old's thong body suit bottoms and her barely covered booty.

"Look, you gotta own it," she said of her daring ensemble. "I'm not going to pretend I did it by accident."

The musician also opened up about her upcoming album, which will be her first since her 2012 debut, Ora, and the first single, "Your Song," due for release on May 26.

"I'm actually just relieved [the album is coming out] because I've had a lot of trials and tribulations in between. It's about moving forward," she said. "This record, I recorded it in nine months. This single coming out is just, I don't know, I think more therapeutic than anything. It's like a new leaf, so I hope everybody likes it."

Speaking of a new leaf, the British songstress also has a new television project coming up to keep her busy -- she'll be teaming up with Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton to groom the next boy band sensation. But the hectic schedule doesn't faze her.

NEWS: Rita Ora, Nick Carter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton Team Up for ABC’s New ‘Boy Band’ Competition Series!

"Look, I love to work and my idols are people like Jennifer Lopez and people who do multiple things," she says. "So, I think that if you can do it, then why not?"

Also at the BBMAs this weekend is Celine Dion, who is scheduled to perform her iconic Titanic track, "My Heart Will Go On." Check out some of her best BBMA moments from over the years in the video below.