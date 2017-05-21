Drake Has the Best Night Ever, Breaks Adele's Record With 13 Wins at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake has got some more accomplishments to drink to.

The More Life artist needed "One Dance" with just about everyone at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, where the 30-year-old performer broke Adele's record for most wins by an artist in a single night, nabbing 13, and looking damn happy while doing it.

Drake brought his whole team, including his dad -- who was rocking a purple suit -- onstage for his Top Artist acceptance speech that closed out the show, where to be fair, he gave credit to Adele assuming she'd be "back on top" whenever her next album drops. The team then exited the stage booze in hand.

Afterward, the rapper looked positively giddy as he posed with his 13 awards, which obviously couldn't fit in just one hand.

Earlier in the night, things were no less amazing for Drake, who showed love for Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne in one acceptance speech -- while getting a little flirty with the award show's co-host Vanessa Hudgens, saying, "Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight."

After that, the rapper put on a spectacle of a performance on the fountain outside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

Drake performing 'Gyalchester' at the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas #BBMAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AbWchzOy9n — Drake (@DrakeBible_) May 21, 2017

And now, the rapper is off to an after-party he's throwing in Vegas. Guess it's "blessings on blessings on blessings" for Drake!

Meanwhile, another artist who was super excited to be at the BBMAs was the Korean Pop sensation boyband, BTS!

