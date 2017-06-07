The 2017 CMT Music Awards Kicks Off With Star-Studded Tribute to Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman received a star-studded tribute at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley and Derek Trucks opened the awards show with a special performance of the Allman Brothers' hit, "Midnight Rider."

"He made it seem possible for a kid to come out of Macon, Georgia, make a name for himself and make it in this business," Aldean, a longtime fan of The Allman Brothers, wrote shortly after Allman's death. "He was such an inspiration to so many of us that tried so hard to imitate him but could just never quite do it the same. Thanks for the music and thanks for making me believe I could achieve my music dreams too."

Allman died on May 27 at 69 years old. See more on the singer's incredible life and legacy in the video below.