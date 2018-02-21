'Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard on Surprise Engagement (Exclusive)

Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard gave the Bachelor Winter Games cast and crew quite the surprise!

Fans saw the pair get engaged at the show's World Tell All special on Thursday night -- without anyone knowing they were even dating.



Crawley split with Beausejour-Savard on last Thursday's episode, choosing to take a chance on Christian Rauch. Just one episode later, however, that romance exploded, with Crawley confessing that she wished she had stuck it out with Beausejour-Savard.

The former Bachelorette Canada contestant also wasn't ready to give up on their relationship, as Crawley told ET's Lauren Zima that when she got off the plane in Sacramento after cutting things off with Rauch on Winter Games, she found a message from Beausejour-Savard "just seeing how I was."

"It wasn't hateful, it wasn't bitter, it wasn't mad at me. He just was able to give me my space and to allow me to get comfortable with it and to be me," she said. "It was never anything bad about him in the first place. There was nothing wrong with him, it was just at that time, all I've ever dealt with is, unfortunately in relationships, a lot of jerks."

"That's what I was used to, and when the nice guy comes along, I'm not used to that," she added.

Crawley and Beausejour-Savard continued dating after Winter Games production ended, with the Canadian confessing that only his close friend and fellow castmate Kevin Wendt really knowing that they were seeing each other -- even before Beausejour-Savard told Winter Games producers that he planned to propose!

"It was in my mind for the past week, and, actually, they didn't have the [ring] I really wanted, so Neil Lane had to make a new one," Beausejour-Savard told ET, as Crawley confessed that the surprise proposal -- and ring -- was "unreal" and "everything that I wanted."

"I can't stop looking at it. It's insane! I've waited 37 years for this," she gushed of the sparker, which is handmade in platinum, centrally set with an oval cut diamond, and surrounded by 84 full cut diamonds for a total diamond weight of 2.3 carats. "You dream about this kind of stuff. I have a picture in my phone that looks like this [ring] from like, 10 years ago."

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

As for what's next for the newly engaged couple, before they talk televised weddings, they've admittedly got a few other things to figure out.

"Step by step," Benoit Beausejour-Savard said. "It's a big move today, but definitely there's some more beautiful things that's going to happen for us in the next few months."

"We have to spend a lot of time together, for sure, and from there, I think I'm going to have to visit Sacramento, just to see if it's a beautiful city," he joked, confessing that it's been a little more difficult getting Crawley to Canada.

"I'm not [into snow]," she expressed. "You saw me in the winter. I can't handle it. I can't handle that frostbite."

For now, the two are on cloud nine, enjoying their whirlwind romance and fairy tale engagement.

"To me, this show is not about drama. This show is genuinely about bringing people together from all aspects of life and all different places and just having a lot of fun with these sports and these games," Crawley said. "Being able to laugh at each other and to be able to see how each other react in certain situations, it takes a lot of the pressure off of it, and it allows for relationships actually develop in a genuine sincere way."

"We're balancing each other," Beausejour-Savard added. "This is the best thing about the two of us -- we are working maybe differently... but definitely, we can really understand where each other is coming from."



Crawley even admitted that she never expected anything as major as an engagement to come out of the Winter Games.

"I wanted to go have fun and really just put it out there to just live my life and do what makes myself happy," Crawley said. "[But] I love him for him and his weirdness and nuances and [he loves] my weirdness and nuances... He can handle my crazy."

