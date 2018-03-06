'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's Season Starts on 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' -- Meet Her First Suitors!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. pulled a Jason Mesnick, so the show pulled a Rachel Lindsay for new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin!

The 27-year-old publicist met her first suitors on Tuesday night'sThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose, just like the show did with our last Bachelorette, Lindsay.

"Let's just do the damn thing!" Becca insisted as Harrison set up a makeshift mansion on stage. "[I'm] looking for somebody who is loyal... honesty, all the good things."

Meet her first five suitors on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette:

Lincoln

First on stage, Lincoln charmed our new Bachelorette with his British accent.

"I have to say, you are absolutely glowing tonight. So, tonight is a special night for a few reasons. You are the new Bachelorette. I have another twist. Tonight is also my birthday, and I can't ask for a better present than having you as the Bachelorette," he sweetly said.

"I'm blushing, but you can't tell for obvious reasons," he added jokingly, before sealing the deal with this line: "Arie is a wanker. It's so nice to meet you."

Chase

"I can't wait to go on this journey and adventure with you," Chase expressed. "I saw what you went through last night. You deserve better than that."

"When one door closes another one opens, and I hope to be that open door," he continued. "That smile is beautiful, and I can't wait to see that smile when I walk out of the limo the first time."

Ryan (AKA Banjo)

There's always one with a musical monologue, and tonight, it was Bryan.

While we usually can't help but roll our eyes at singers on the show, this guy was actually pretty cute, crooning a song about his first meeting with our new Bachelorette.

"I'm feeling pretty groovy. You look incredible. I've heard many incredible things about you," he said once he finally made his way to the stage, where Becca welcomed Bryan and his adorable dimples with open arms.

Darius

"I wanted to formally apologize on behalf of my gender. But that's the past, this is the future. I'm here for one reason... I'm here for you." Darius announced. "At the end of the day, I'm excited for this journey with you."

Blake (and Bradley)

A round of applause for Blake for bringing an animal to match his words of encouragement.

"I want you to know how incredibly brave I think it is that you're standing here right now. I cannot wait to get to know you," he introduced himself, leading a horse named Bradley on stage. "As the saying goes, when you fall off the horse, you have to get back up again. I brought you that horse, and I want to be the man who helps you get back up again."

Blake promptly brought back Bradley as he helped Becca get back on that horse, right there and then.

"We're leaving tonight on a horse and high note," host Chris Harrison cracked as he signed off for the night.

Becca's season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on her road to becoming the Bachelorette in the video below.

