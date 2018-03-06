Becca Kufrin Says 'Deep Down' She Knew After 'Bachelor' Finale as Shocked Fans Send Money in Support of Her

Bachelor contestant Becca Kufrin is reflecting on the show's drama-filled season 22 finale that aired on Monday night.

During the episode, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca, only to break up with her just weeks after their engagement in front of cameras. Shocking unedited, uncut split screen footage showed 36-year-old Arie breaking up with Becca so that he can be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

On Tuesday, Becca tweeted a season 22 cast photo, alongside a close-up of her facial expression.

"Deep down, I knew," she wrote.

Though clearly, Bachelor fans have got Becca's back. Hilariously, fans have been sending payments to what appears to be Becca's account on Venmo -- a mobile payment service -- with encouraging notes.

"Sorry about your breakup!" one fan writes. "Buy yourself something nice! You should get back with your ex also!"

"This is not for wine, this is for a decent shot of tequila to warm up the authentic, self-aware, and confident soul," another fan writes. "You deserved better you graceful ray of securely-attached sunshine."

One fan was even more succinct.

"Arie sux," the message states bluntly.

Becca has received overwhelming support from BachelorNation fans after Monday night's heartbreaking finale. During a brief appearance in the hot seat with host Chris Harrison, the 27-year-old publicist admitted that rewatching the breakup was "brutal." The After the Final Rose special will continue on Tuesday night.

"I mean, when it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out, and so much was going through my mind that I couldn't take it all in... so to watch that back now, of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it was a hard heartbreak," she reflected.

Of course, we might not have seen the last of the fan favorite! Plenty of fans are pulling for her to become the next Bachelorette, including season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins.

ET spoke to Higgins on Monday, when he gave his candid thoughts on the finale.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Becca Kufrin Needs to Be The Bachelorette: Here's Why

'Bachelor' Season Finale: Sarah Hyland and More Stars React to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision!

'Bachelor' Fans Are Not Happy About Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heartbreaking Finale -- See the Best Tweets!

Related Gallery