Becky G Gushes Over ‘Surreal’ Honor to Headline Selena Quintanilla Fiesta de la Flor Festival (Exclusive)

“Anything for Selenas” is an understatement if you ask Becky G!

The 20-year-old Mexican-American singer jumped at the opportunity to headline the fourth annual Fiesta de la Flor, a festival in Corpus Christi, Texas, that pays tribute to the late Tejano superstar, Selena Quintanilla.

It’s a particularly fitting gig for Becky, who’s made her affection for Selena well-known throughout the years. Not only has Becky covered numerous Selena tracks during her concerts, she was also featured on Play-N-Skillz’s English cover of “Si Una Vez,” featuring Frankie J and Kap G.

ET spoke with Becky earlier this month at the Los Angeles set of her new music video with Sean Paul for their single “Mad Love,” which drops Feb. 16.

“It was a pretty surreal thing when A.B. was trying to get a hold of me on the phone. I mean, that's her brother, one, but one of the people who was closest to her, toured the world with her and created everything with her,” Becky explained. “For them to reach out to me and ask me to headline a festival that is in her honor to celebrate everything that she's done is incredible."

The "Mayores" singer also explained how Selena has inspired her personal life and professional career.

“She was the epitome of everything that I needed growing up. That Spanglish life, a little bit of English, a little bit of Spanish. You don't have to choose,” Becky said, who grew up in Inglewood, California. “I always say, I'm the 200%. 100% Latina just as much as I am 100% American. I shouldn't have to divide myself to live in both worlds."

"The festival will be a lot of fun," she continued, adding that “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” was the first Selena song that inspired her. “Anybody can sing that, you know? It’s catchy!”

