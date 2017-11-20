Bella Hadid Slays at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Without Sister Gigi: See Her 5 Sexy Styles
Bella Hadid got her wings!
The 21-year-old model hit the runway on Monday for the highly anticipated 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, and proved that she's even fiercer now than when she made her debut in the show last year.
Now that she's no longer a rookie, Bella hit the catwalk in her first pair of wings that matched her long gloves, sexy ankle boots and black lace lingerie.
Bella couldn't stop smiling as she strutted down the runway in her wings while being escorted by Miguel, who performed at the fashion show. Sharing her excitement with her Instagram followers, Bella posted a pic of herself in the wings, writing: "this. just. happened (...SHE SMILES!!!!😝)."
This also marked the first time Bella has been in the show without her sister, Gigi Hadid. The 22-year-old model was scheduled to walk the runway, but a source told ET that she was denied entry into China.
Bella didn't let that faze her and rocked not one, but five sexy styles during the event.
While strutting down the catwalk in a light-colored lacy bra-and-underwear set, Bella did suffer a slight nip slip -- but that didn't stop her!
The model also confidently stepped out in a Grecian-inspired style, and despite wearing sky-high heels, she managed not to trip over the flowing material draped around her arms.
Bella also tried on her wings for size while getting ready for the show, and paired them with a a simple white bra and her Victoria's Secret robe. Needless to say, she was thrilled as she posed backstage.
Not only did she slay on the runway and backstage, Bella couldn't help but turn heads when she posed on the pink carpet in a leg-baring red dress!
While Bella had a slight wardrobe malfunction during the big show, Gigi recently avoided an embarrassing moment of her own thanks to her younger sibling.
The Hadid sisters were out and about in New York City when Gigi nearly tripped over her Zuhair Murad Couture nude-colored gown. Luckily, Bella was there to help prevent a major spill as the two were holding hands when Gigi lost her balance.
Here's a look at the sisters' night out:
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.