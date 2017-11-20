Bella Hadid Slays at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Without Sister Gigi: See Her 5 Sexy Styles

This also marked the first time Bella has been in the show without her sister, Gigi Hadid. The 22-year-old model was scheduled to walk the runway, but a source told ET that she was denied entry into China.

Bella didn't let that faze her and rocked not one, but five sexy styles during the event.

While strutting down the catwalk in a light-colored lacy bra-and-underwear set, Bella did suffer a slight nip slip -- but that didn't stop her!