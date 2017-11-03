Beyonce Shares Epic Pics of Her Multiple Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes
Put your lighters up for Beyonce!
The 36-year-old singer channeled the OG queen of rap, Lil' Kim, for Halloween, and on Friday, she shared a handful of new pics of her multiple costumes on her website.
"Hip hop would not be the same without our original Queen B," Bey wrote, dubbing the pics: "Lil' Kim Appreciation Halloween."
Her first look, which included red leather pants, a white button-up tied in the front and Chanel suspenders, was from the rapper's 1997 music video for "The Rain."
JAY-Z also dressed up with his wife, as the late Notorious B.I.G., who had a romantic relationship with Lil' Kim back in the day.
The "Run the World" singer also rocked Lil' Kim's 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards see-through fur jumpsuit with a blonde wig.
She also replicated the "Crush on You" rapper's 2001 Manhattan File magazine shoot, her 2000 Today's Black Woman magazine shoot where she's wearing a custom JGerard slip dress, and wore a Tzarina lime green fur coat to copy Lil Kim's 1997 No Way Out tour look.
Upon seeing Beyonce's pics, Lil' Kim took to Twitter to write how "speechless and honored" she was.
This Halloween, celebs outdid themselves channeling iconic figures like Selena Quintanilla, Cher and Aaliyah.
