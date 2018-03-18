Bill Hader Brings Stefon Back to 'Saturday Night Live' With Advice for Tourists on St. Patrick's Day

Stefon returned to the "Weekend Update" news desk, and he had some advice for people on the best ways to spend the evening following St. Patrick's Day in New York City – as long as you're the kind of person who's "drunk in mid-town, doing cheap coke off your laundry card."

Bill Hader once again reprised his most beloved Saturday Night Live character over the weekend when the former castmember returned to host the show for his second time.

For this installment, Stefon came with some truly amazing night spot recommendations, including some place named Off To Church Mother!

"Located in the clogged heart of the Bronx, at the corner of 3000th street and Garry Marshall Memorial Drive, this gang-ridden skateboard park was the ceremony spot for Verne Troyer's 2004 wedding," Stefon explained, before going into the details of what people can expect from their time there, including Farrahchans – leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett.

And this time Stefon didn't come alone. He was joined by his lawyer (and sex-fetishist) Shy -- played by the long-time SNL writer and stand-up comic John Mullany – who gave Stefon some key advice on how to talk about some sensitive subjects in a politically correct way, using culturally sensitive language.

Saturday Night Live returns with host Chadwick Boseman and musical guest Cardi B on April 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

