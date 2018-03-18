John Goodman, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen Take on the Trump White House in Star-Studded 'SNL' Cold Open

Saturday Night Live brought some real star power to this week's cold open, with John Goodman lending his formidable gravitas to his portrayal of recently fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, SNL alum Fred Armisen as Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, and the night's host – and fellow former SNL star – Bill Hader reprising his amazing impression of Anthony "the Mooch" Scaramucci.

Alex Moffat opened the show with his stellar impression of Anderson Cooper, who welcomed Attorney General Jeff Sessions (played with a brilliant, ever-increasing creepiness by Kate McKinnon), who didn't mince words when it came to his decision to fire FBI Director Andrew McCabe two days before he would have been eligible for his government pension: "Trump made me do it."

"I’m always down clown but this was sneaky even for me,” McKinnon’s Sessions explained. "I’m just a simple man who wanted to make things bad for immigrants and here I am taking away the pension of a Christian white! It isn't right!"

Goodman's Tillerson later joined Moffat's Cooper for a panel discussion, and the former Secretary of State was clearly agitated as he sipped from a glass of water while taking questions about being fired by President Donald Trump via Twitter.

"It's just crazy how one day you're the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company, and the next day you get fired by a guy who used to sell stakes in the mail!" Tillerson yelled, crushing the glass of water in his hand into a shower of shards.

Hader's Scaramucci and Armisen's Wolff joined the panel discussion as well, and The Mooch reflected on his 11-day tenure as White House press secretary.

"I was the fidget spinner of the Trump White House," Scaramucci joked. "I made a big splash and then one day everybody was like, 'Whoa, what the hell was that about?'"

Meanwhile Wolff shared some supposed insight into the madness of the Trump White House.

"People don't know this, but Trump would line up his staff and use a laser pointer and circle their love handles every day," Wolff said.

"Wow. Is that really true?" Cooper asked.

Shrugging his shoulders, Wolff replied unconvincingly, "Yeah."

This week marks the second SNL episode in a row not to feature Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump, who he's repeatedly been portraying since the first episode of last season, before the 2016 presidential election. Check out the video below for more on SNL's Emmy-winning political commentary.

