Bill Hader Files for Divorce From Wife Maggie Carey

Bill Hader is going through with his divorce.

The Saturday Night Live alum officially filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, director Maggie Carey, with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences, in court documents obtained by ET.

The filing lists the couple's date of separation as July 31 of this year, and asks for joint custody of the couple's three daughters -- 8-year-old Hannah, 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old Hayley -- as well as spousal support for Carey.

In November, a rep for the 39-year-old actor confirmed to ET that the two were in the process of getting a divorce.

The exes continue to be active in their professional lives. Hader is the creator and co-star of the IFC mockumentary series, Documentary Now!, which has a forthcoming third season, and Carey has directed recent episodes of several comedy series, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Great News and Netflix's Love.

