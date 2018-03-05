Bill Hader Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife Maggie Carey

Bill Hader and his ex-wife, Margaret Casey, have reached a settlement in their divorce.

According to court records, a judgment was entered in their divorce case on March 1. The status of the case is now marked “statistical disposition,” meaning the couple's marital status has changed, but they may have other details to resolve regarding their separation.

Details surrounding the settlement were put in a separate, private filing, and they will be legally single on June 23, according to The Blast.

Hader filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on Dec 21, 2017. The papers were filed at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, and stated their date of separation as Jul 31, 2017.

In the papers, the Saturday Night Live alum requested joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters -- 8-year-old Hannah, 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old Hayley -- as well as spousal support for Carey. The pair married in 2006.

In addition to his years on SNL, Hader created and starred in the IFC seriesDocumentary Now!, while Carey is a screenwriter and director, who has directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

