Blac Chyna Holds Hands With 18-Year-Old Rapper YBN Almighty Jay: Pic

Looks like Blac Chyna has a new -- and much younger -- man in her life!

The 29-year-old model was snapped holding hands with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay on Wednesday night in Studio City, California. Rocking bright orange hair, a green bomber jacket and jeans, Chyna smiled big as she showed PDA with the up-and-coming music star, who also dressed casually in jeans and sneakers.

The outing marks the second date for the pair this week -- they were also spotted bowling in Studio City on Monday night.

The young rapper, who hails from Texas, became famous for his 2017 hit, “Chopsticks,” which has over 10 million views on YouTube.

It appears Chyna is putting her recent sex tape drama behind her. Late last month, ET spoke to Chyna's lawyer, Walter Mosley, about the leak of a sex tape allegedly featuring Chyna and an unknown man. The reality star's lawyers spoke out against the release of the tape, calling it "revenge porn."

"It’s a matter for the police to investigate. We’re taking that course of action," Mosley told ET.

When asked if they have any idea who released the tape, he replied, "We can speculate, but we don’t know. We’re going to turn over all of our leaks to the authorities and let them pursue the matter the best way that they’ve been trained to do."

Meanwhile, it looks like Chyna is focusing on her two kids, 1-year-old daughter Dream -- whom she shares with Rob Kardashian -- and 5-year-old son King, whom she shares with rapper Tyga. On Wednesday, she Instagrammed an adorable video of Dream giggling with King in the background.

Although, it appears there's still bad blood between Chyna and the Kardashian family. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that aired in January, Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, claimed Chyna was "taunting" Rob during their highly publicized feud.

