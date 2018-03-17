Blac Chyna Sends Rob Kardashian Birthday Wishes Amid Legal Battle With Him and His Family

Rob Kardashian turned 31 on Saturday, receiving birthday wishes from members of his famous family -- plus his ex, Blac Chyna.

Chyna shared a photo of herself, Kardashian and their daughter, Dream, to her Instagram Story early on Saturday morning, from when the two were still a couple. "Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy," the former Rob & Chyna star wrote alongside the pic.

Kardashian and Chyna split last year in a bitter breakup that included seething insults and revenge porn. The two reached a custody agreement over Dream in September as Chyna agreed to drop her domestic abuse case against Kardashian.

Last October, however, Chyna (real name Angela White) filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family for "slut-shaming her on social media" and canceling Rob & Chyna. The mother of two is suing her ex-fiance, as well as Kris Jenner, and Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

"The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she embarked on a relationship with Mr. Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down," the original suit filed by Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, alleged, claiming, "They will get your television show canceled. They will go after your endorsement deals. They will condone slut-shaming of you. They will spread lies about you. They will claim you are a bad mother, without evidence."

