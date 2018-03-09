'Blindspot' Star Jaimie Alexander Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Appendix Ruptures

Jaimie Alexander had quite a scare.

The Blindspot actress shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed on Friday, revealing that her appendix had ruptured and is on the road to recovery.

"Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend!" she wrote alongside an Instagram pic or wearing a hospital gown with an IV, before reminding fans to check out Friday's episode of the action drama. "Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT! I’m so excited for you all to see it."

Alexander had previously shared another pic on Thursday, also wearing a hospital gown and sipping on some tea.

"Happy Thursday," she tweeted alongside an emoji throwing up. "Cheer to my appendix," read the text in the snap.

Alexander appears to be doing much better and seems to be quite a tough gal. In 2016, she broke her nose while filming a fight scene on Blindspot.

Broke my nose today during a fight scene. Somehow I feel that makes me cooler 👊🏻😎😂 #BLINDSPOT ⚔ — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) August 22, 2016

The very next day, she shared a selfie from the set and looked good as new. "Back at it," she tweeted at the time.

