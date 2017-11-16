Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne Welcome Baby No. 2

Congrats to Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne!

The couple has welcomed their second child together, according to multiple reports.

Byrne confirmed she was pregnant in an interview with Australia's Jones magazine in August.

"I'm a little tired but feeling good," she told the publication at the time, after a photo shoot with her brother, George Byrne. "Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you're pregnant, which is fabulous."