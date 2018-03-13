BTS to Star in Docuseries 'BTS: Burn The Stage' on YouTube Red

Get ready for more BTS!

The global sensation will star in a new YouTube Original series titled BTS: Burn the Stage, set to launch on YouTube Red later this month.

The eight-episode series will give fans an intimate look at the seven members as they embarked on their sold-out 2017 world tour BTS Live Trilogy Episode: The Wings Tour, a 300-day tour that took the K-pop group to 20 cities across Asia, South America and the United States.

The docuseries is described as a "personal portrayal dedicated to each other and to their fans across the globe. It celebrates the triumph of their friendship as they overcome hardships together, and shows their growth and hard work as BTS continues on the path to grow into pioneering artists of worldwide renown."

YouTube

In the eight episodes, their devoted fan base will get treated to intimate interviews and raw moments with the musicians in their private quarters backstage or in hotel rooms, as well as never-before-seen footage of key breakthrough moments for the band, such as their win of the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and their performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

The first two episides will be released on March 28 on BTS’ YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, on March 28 at 8 a.m. PT. While episode one will be free to watch, episode two and onward will be available by signing up for YouTube Red, YouTube’s subscription platform.

On Sunday, the "Mic Drop" singer took home the Best Boy Band award and Best Fan Army award at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The group couldn't be there to accept the awards but shared a video thanking their fans for their support.

For more on BTS, watch below.

