BTS Thanks Fans for 'Passion and Devotion' After iHeartRadio Wins

When your fandom breaks Twitter world records, it's pretty safe to say they're the best.

On Sunday night, the BTS Army proved just that, sending home the K-pop boy band BTS with the iHeartRadio Best Fan Army award.

The "Mic Drop" singers were busy working on a new album, so they weren't at the awards show in person -- but they did thank their fans sincerely for their "passion and devotion," in a pretaped video.

"You deserve every bit of this award," the group said in the video. "We're always overwhelmed by your support around the clock and all around the world."

That passion was on display last year, when the Guinness Book of World records released an official statement that BTS fans had smashed the world record for most Twitter engagements. That's based on an average of 252,200 retweets per tweet -- far surpassing the next runner-up, Harry Styles, with an average of 165,473 retweets.

BTS also took home the Best Boy Band award, beating out the likes of CNCO, The Vamps, and Why Don't We.

Both award categories were voted for by fans.

The awards mark a continuing high for the band, which is continuing to surge in popularity in the United States after appearing recently on the cover of Billboard magazine, and last year becoming the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards.

BTS on Their Close Bond: 'Everyone Gathers Together'

BTS' 'MIC Drop' Earns Them First Pop Songs Chart Hit for a K-Pop Group

Check out more of the band's biggest moments from the last year in this video.