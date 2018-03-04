‘Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter James Ivory Wears Custom Timothee Chalamet Shirt to 2018 Oscars

While there have been plenty of interesting fashion choices at the 90th annual Academy Awards, none was more fun or unique than longtime filmmaker and Best Adapted Screenplay nominee James Ivory’s tuxedo shirt.

In honor of Call Me by Your Name star Timothee Chalamet, who is up for Best Actor, Ivory is wearing a custom shirt with the likeness of Chalamet’s character, Elio Perlman, printed on it.

Ivory, who adapted the film from André Aciman’s novel of the same name, could make history if he wins his category, becoming the oldest Oscar winner ever at 89 years old. Meanwhile, if Chalamet wins, he’ll become the youngest winner ever, at 22, of the Best Actor award.

#CMBYN screenwriter and Hollywood legend James Ivory, ladies and gentlemen #Oscarspic.twitter.com/DtU8LtRNlN — Call Me By Your Name (@CMBYNFilm) March 5, 2018

Ivory is not the only one from the Call Me by Your Name team having fun during awards season. At the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Chalamet Facetimed co-star Armie Hammer, who appeared shirtless on the phone. The actor was sick and not able to attend in person.

On the Oscars red carpet, director Luca Guadagnino also confirmed that he’s moving forward with a planned sequel to the film, telling USA Todaythat he’s working on a script based on ideas from 40 pages in the book that did not make it to screen. The plan is to reunite the original cast, meaning possibly more Facetime moments between Chalamet and Hammer.

