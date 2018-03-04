Timothée Chalamet FaceTimes Armie Hammer From the Independent Spirit Awards While He's Sick

Elio and Oliver forever! Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet had his co-star Armie Hammer’s back on Saturday night at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Hammer, 31, fell ill and wasn’t able to make it to the annual show, despite being nominated for his role in the indie romance. During the opening monologue, Chalamet was caught FaceTiming with a bed-ridden Hammer, turning his phone to the camera to show the shirtless star, smiling in the sheets.

“Unfortunately, Armie Hammer can’t be here today, which is probably better because we’d all be staring at him since he’s such a god***n hunk,” co-host Nick Kroll said during the opening monologue. “Armie Hammer is so handsome he makes Jon Hamm look like his name should be Tony Bologna.”

Hammer took to Instagram from his sick bed, posting one selfie, writing, “I may be too sick to be at the Indie Spirit Awards, but thanks to @elizabethchambers I am toasting you guys with pedialyte and chicken soup! Go get em guys!”

He also indicated that he plans to return to the red carpet for Sunday’s Oscar, sharing another photo from the couch with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers by his side.

“Oscar prep has taken a strange turn… thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me,” he captioned the shot.

Hammer did not win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male, losing out to Sam Rockwell, but Chalamet did pick up his first win in the Best Male Lead Category. He is also nominated at this year’s Oscars.

On the red carpet ahead of the Independent Spirit Awards, Chalamet spoke with ET’s Ashley Crossan about Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence’s admitted crush on him.

“I don’t know if she said it exactly like that,” he told ET, blushing. “As I’ve said before, she’s a total legend. She’s an icon amonst young people where it’s tough to have a career at a young age, and she’s done that and then some. So, what an honor.”

For more on the indie romance Call Me By Your Name, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Timothee Chalamet Adorably Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's Huge Crush on Him (Exclusive)

2018 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

‘Get Out’ Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards – What This Could Mean for Oscars 2018

Related Gallery