Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez May Be About to Drop a New Song Together, Here's Why

Jennifer Lopez has new music on the way, and it looks like she may have one of the hottest rappers out right now on the track!

The "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer has new music coming out with DJ Khaled, and, in an Instagram Live video shared by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, the two appear to be having a conversation regarding Cardi B's feature on a song.

"Cardi's just on that one part, do you think we should do some ad-libs with her?" Lopez asks Khaled on the video, which was reposted by Los Angeles' Power 106 radio station on Instagram. "Just tell her, 'Are you good, and do you wanna put anything on this? 'Cause we're releasing it tomorrow.'"

Wow, looks like if there is a new tune on the way, it's coming sooner than later!

Khaled teased that he was working with J.Lo on Instagram Thursday, writing, "I told the icon @jlo that not only do I see her vision. I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be involved. The key 🔑 is to express your greatness with clarity and passion."

ET has reached out to Cardi, Lopez and Khaled's reps.

Assuming the video does not deceive us, it's about to be a Cardi Christmas, as the "Bodak Yellow" rapper dropped another collaboration on Friday with rapper 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi."

The new jam has all the attitude of "Bodak Yellow" on a more up-tempo'd trap beat and flow for Cardi, where among other things, she raps about her Migos rapper fiancée, Offset, in some very explicit bars!

Check out the new song on YouTube here. (Warning: NSFW lyrics).

And watch the video below for more on Cardi and Offset's engagement.

Cardi B Charms Jimmy Fallon During Her Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Appearance

Cardi B Stuns at Offset's Birthday Party, Gifts Fiance With a Rolls Royce

Cardi B Wants to Meet Prince Harry and Sing at His Wedding to Meghan Markle

Related Gallery