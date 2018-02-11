'Celebrity Big Brother': Omarosa More Fiery Than Ever After Asthma Attack Threatens Her Place in the House

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The drama in the Celebrity Big Brother house keeps heating up, and it seems to be taking a toll on some of the houseguests -- specifically Omarosa Manigault, who ended up being rushed to the hospital after suffering an asthma attack.

Following the collapse of the Girls vs. Boys alliance that developed early in the season, smaller and more clandestine alliances began to form -- including a surprising connection between Omarosa and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

However, after they failed in their attempts to manipulate the outcome of last weeks' eviction to see James Maslow get kicked -- leading to the eviction of Chuck Liddell -- Omarosa and Keshia found themselves in everyone's crosshairs.

So, when it came time to face off in this week's Head of Household "Bowlarina" challenge, which involved a convoluted game of spinning around in a circle and then trying to bowl while dizzy, Omarosa knew she needed to win and thought Marissa Jaret Winokur was her easy way to victory.

What Omarosa didn't take into account was Marissa's background in musical theater -- meaning she's used to spinning around and still being able to perform, and the Apprentice alum got trounced.

Suddenly, the 44-year-old former White House political aide grabbed her inhaler and ran out into the backyard, struck by an unexpected asthma incident.

"I couldn’t breathe,” Omarosa said in a solo interview. "I knew I was in trouble with my asthma."

After dramatically calling for a medic, Omarosa was whisked away to a hospital. Ross Mathews revealed the news when the show came back from commercial.

After a whole lot of additional back dealing and under-the-radar manipulations, Ross ended up winning HOH, and was planning on nominating Omarosa and Keshia, in an attempt to cripple their little accord.

While it seemed unclear for a while if Omarosa would even been returning to the house, Ross was given a note to read his fellow housemates which explained that Omarosa was recovering and would be returning in time for the eviction nominations.

"We were able to get my asthma under control," Omarosa said in a diary room interview after coming back to the house. "It was a scary experience. Thank God I'm back in the game now."

However, her jubilation was short lived when she and Keshia found themselves nominated for eviction, and Omarosa's venomous dramatic side -- which Ross had been fearing since the first day -- finally showed when she all but laughed in his face while he tried to explain how the nominations weren't personal.

See how the drama between houseguests continues to build when Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday at 8/7c on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Omarosa Returns to 'Celebrity Big Brother' After Receiving Medical Attention

'Celebrity Big Brother': Omarosa and Keisha Knight Pulliam Clash Over Donald Trump and Bill Cosby Allegiances

Omarosa in Tears Over Working for Donald Trump in White House