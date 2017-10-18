Chad Michael Murray Returns to the 'One Tree Hill' Bridge After Reuniting With Cast at Fan Convention
Chad Michael Murray doesn't want to be anything other than Lucas Scott for life.
The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of himself with the iconic bridge made famous in the opening credits of One Tree Hill.
"Who's bridge? OUR BRIDGE! Wonder how many 🏀 have accidentally bounced off & are living down below... #OTH," Murray captioned the shot.
The actor was in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the show was filmed during its nine-year run from 2003 to 2012, for EyeCon’s sixth annual "Return to Tree Hill" fan convention.
Other cast members who made an appearance at the convention from October 13 to 15 included Murray’s on-screen brother, James Lafferty (Nathan), as well as Antwon Tanner (Skills), Lee Norris (Mouth), Bevin Prince (Bevin), Stephen Colletti (Chase), Barry Corbin (Whitey) and Robbie Jones (Quentin).
The convention closed out with a concert featuring Tyler Hilton, Bryan Greenberg and Kate Voegele, all of whom appeared on OTH.
As for whether a One Tree Hill revival could ever happen, Lafferty told ET last year that a spinoff is more likely -- under one condition.
"If Mark [Schwahn, the show's creator] picks up the phone and calls and says, 'You wanna do something?,' then I'd always give him an ear, for sure," he said.
