Chance the Rapper Dances Away His 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Jitters in Hilarious Promo -- Watch!
You've got this, Chance the Rapper!
The Coloring Book artist is hosting Saturday Night Livethis weekend with musical guest Eminem (which hopefully signals an epic collaboration), but in a new promo for the episode, he's not so sure he's ready!
So Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon and more SNL players help him shake off the jitters with an impromptu dance party. Watch below.
As the clip ends, Keenan Thompson happens upon the gang, hilariously quipping, "Smoking my stuff..."
We'll have to see if the pep-dance worked come Saturday! The long-running NBC comedy-variety show has lined up an impressive roster of artists to end the year.
