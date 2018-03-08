Charlize Theron Admits to Using Marijuana for Sleep Issues, Says Mom Supplies Her With It

Charlize Theron's mom has got her back.

The Gringo star revealed that she and her mother Gerda recently started partaking in a little marijuana to tackle their sleep issues -- and it was actually her mom who took the initiative in getting the drug.

"I’m always willing to try anything. You got one life to live, why not?" the 42-year-old actress said during her interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. "I have really bad sleep [issues] and so does my mom. We do take sleep medication, and I was saying to her, 'Maybe we should try a sleeping strain, something that could help us with sleep.'"

They agreed on trying marijuana, but needless to say, Theron did not expect her mother to be the one to seek out the herbal alternative, which is now legal in California.

"I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that," she admitted. "Last week, she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table."

Theron added, "She was like, 'So I got some blueberry-covered chocolate ones, but if you want it faster acting, you should go for the mint because those you suck, and it works faster.' I assumed because she was in the tennis outfit that she had scored with one young tennis friend. Because she plays tennis with these really cool young girls."

It wasn’t until the two were on their way to the Los Angeles premiere of Gringo on Tuesday that the Oscar winner learned where her mom actually purchased the edibles.

"[My mom] goes, 'I went to the store by myself,'" Theron laughed. "And I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana... she was saying, 'And they tried to give me all sorts of lollipops.' We shared like a full experience."

As for their sleep problems now? Theron noted that the solution has been "incredible."

"It totally works, it’s amazing," she said, adding, "You can’t have [my mom], she’s all mine."

The actress, whose role in Gringo is that of a businesswoman who helps launch a new medical marijuana pill, also revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she actually took a hiatus from regular weed use when it started to become a problem.

"Eight solid years on the marijuana, and then my chemistry just changed one day," she confessed. "I found myself frozen in front of my fridge for like eight hours, and I couldn’t speak, and it just wasn’t fun anymore. So I kind of had to stop, but yeah, every once in awhile I would be around edibles and would try it, but it was still the same thing.”

Gringo hits theaters March 9. Watch the clip below for more on the film.

