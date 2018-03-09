Charlize Theron Says She’s Dating ‘The Bachelor’ – The Show!

Charlize Theron has no shame about her Bachelor love! The 42-year-old Gringo actress and producer opened up to James Corden on Thursday’s The Late Late Show about how she centers her Monday nights around the dating competition show.

“I basically feel like I am dating The Bachelor, like, the show,” she said. “On Monday nights because my kids can’t read a clock yet so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”

When Corden asked who she’d like to receive a rose from, Theron clarified, “No, I don’t want to be on the show. I just want to watch.”

Theron wasn’t afraid to embarrass herself in front of her Gringo co-stars. She was joined by David Oyelowo who said they had a hilarious ice breaker ahead of filming the action comedy.

“We were in a restaurant and [David] started telling a story,” Theron recalled. “I kept saying, ‘You have to stop,’ and he wouldn’t stop. He kept going with the story until I actually urinated myself. Not drizzle, I had to go back to the hotel, that’s how hard he made me laugh.”

At first Oyelowo didn’t know what was happening, noting, “She ran out, and I looked at the chair.”

Though he didn’t retell the story, the Selma actor did say, “It was a story about someone butchering my name... it broke the ice, shall we say. Urination, much recommended for friendship.”

For more from Theron on producing Gringo, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlize Theron Admits to Using Marijuana for Sleep Issues, Says Mom Supplies Her With It

Charlize Theron Is 'Impressed' by Co-Star Paris Jackson's Film Debut in 'Gringo' (Exclusive)

Charlize Theron Gets Candid About the Unglamorous Life of Motherhood (Exclusive)

Related Gallery