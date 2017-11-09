Chip Gaines Shaves His Head for a Good Cause: See the Heartwarming Pic

Chip Gaines is doing some good by rocking a bold new 'do.

The Fixer Upper star recently shaved his head bald, after asking fans to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On Wednesday, Chip's wife, Joanna, shared a picture from their visit to the the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in which children affectionately touched Chip's head as he smiled big.

"We are leaving Memphis changed," Joanna Instagrammed. "Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤."