Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Go Camping -- See Their Adorable Trip!

By Liz Calvario‍
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are adorable!

The couple spent their Friday after Thanksgiving camping together near Santa Barbara, California.

Moretz, 20, shared a handful of videos and pictures of their day together on her Instagram Stories, including one of Beckham, 18, with the caption, "little camper boy."

Brooklyn Beckham
The If I Stay star also posted images of her campsite, Beckham playing Cornhole, her s'mores and a view from her bed.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria's eldest son shared pics from their lunch date, which included iced tea, a sandwich and curly fries. 

Earlier this month, Beckham visited the actress on the set of her new movie in New York City. The on-again off-again couple rekindled their romance in late August and has since been inseparable.

See more of their time together in the video below.

