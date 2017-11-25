Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Go Camping -- See Their Adorable Trip!
Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are adorable!
The couple spent their Friday after Thanksgiving camping together near Santa Barbara, California.
Moretz, 20, shared a handful of videos and pictures of their day together on her Instagram Stories, including one of Beckham, 18, with the caption, "little camper boy."
The If I Stay star also posted images of her campsite, Beckham playing Cornhole, her s'mores and a view from her bed.
Meanwhile, David and Victoria's eldest son shared pics from their lunch date, which included iced tea, a sandwich and curly fries.
Earlier this month, Beckham visited the actress on the set of her new movie in New York City. The on-again off-again couple rekindled their romance in late August and has since been inseparable.
See more of their time together in the video below.
