Chloe Grace Moretz Celebrates 21st Birthday Alongside Boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham -- See the Party Pics!

Happy (almost) birthday, Chloe Grace Moretz!



The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star rang in her 21st a few days early, partying with her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, and plenty of her pals at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles on Saturday.



Though she had plenty of good company around her, Moretz adorably stuck by her beau's side when she wasn't mingling with her other guests at the star-studded bash, held in a private dining room decorated by Earthbaby Flowers.



The two posed for a pic in front of giant gold balloons that spelled out Moretz's first name...

...and chowed down on the tasty five-tiered cake, which was decked out to look like a stack of elaborate sitting pillows.

Moretz -- who officially turns 21 on Feb. 10 -- looked lovely in a semi-sheer, nude-hued top and matching pants by Prada that featured embroidered sequined flowers, black piping and a matching belt, and feathered hems. She accessorized with metallic peep-toe sandals and a blue-faced watch. As for Beckham, he looked quite dapper himself in a white-button down, pinstriped pants and gray suspenders.

As for those famous friends, the blonde beauty was also feeling the birthday love from her Neighbors 2 co-star Kiersey Clemons and her The Miseducation of Cameron Post co-star Sasha Lane, as well as Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend, Maika Monroe.

The Kick-Ass actress was also joined by Zoey Deutch and Tia Mowry, who's pregnant with her second child, and her husband, Cory Hardick, with Moretz even excitedly rubbing her pal's baby bump.

Moretz also shared a few pics from the fete -- which apparently included an outfit change! -- to Instagram on Sunday.

"Last night I had the most wonderful time celebrating my 21st birthday with the most special beautiful humans. Thank you so much @beautyessexla for putting it all together and making my 21st birthday dreams come true :)," she captioned a slideshow with her boyfriend, family and friends.

Not only did the party look like a ton of fun, it seems as if Moretz and Beckham are truly back on solid ground!

For more on the couple -- who recently reconciled after a split in September 2016 -- watch the video below.

