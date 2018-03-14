Chris Evans, Miley Cyrus and More Celebs Speak Out on National School Walkout Day
Students participating in the National School Walkout have Hollywood's support.
Stars like Chris Evans, Miley Cyrus and more took to social media on Wednesday to commend the students who walked out of their classrooms to advocate for gun reform one month after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, which killed 17 people.
"The young people of this generation give me so much hope," Evans tweeted. "Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDay."
"Proud of all of you! Never give up! You are THE change!" Cyrus added alongside a photo of students protesting. "So amazing to see young people take back their power and USE it! #NationalWalkoutDay."
While stars used their voices on social media, Viacom, including MTV and BET, went dark for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people who died in the Parkland shooting. "MTV stands with all students as they participate in the #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence," the network tweeted.
See more celebrity reactions below:
Many stars have also revealed their plans to participate in the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., and across the country on March 24.
George and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to the march last month, sharing that they planned to "stand side by side" with those protesting gun violence and mass shootings, and advocating for stricter gun legislation. Oprah Winfrey matched their donation.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michelle Obama Shares Her Support for Florida Students Fighting School Shootings: 'We’re Behind You'
George and Amal Clooney Donate $500K to March For Our Lives Protest Against Gun Violence
Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Discussing Florida School Shooting, Calls for Action Against Gun Violence