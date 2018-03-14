Chris Evans, Miley Cyrus and More Celebs Speak Out on National School Walkout Day

Students participating in the National School Walkout have Hollywood's support.

Stars like Chris Evans, Miley Cyrus and more took to social media on Wednesday to commend the students who walked out of their classrooms to advocate for gun reform one month after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, which killed 17 people.

"The young people of this generation give me so much hope," Evans tweeted. "Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDay."



The young people of this generation give me so much hope. Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDayhttps://t.co/jB7NCb0MJj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2018

"Proud of all of you! Never give up! You are THE change!" Cyrus added alongside a photo of students protesting. "So amazing to see young people take back their power and USE it! #NationalWalkoutDay."

Proud of all of you! Never give up! You are THE change!



So amazing to see young people take back their power and USE it! #NationalWalkoutDaypic.twitter.com/nuUDdqkpkD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2018

While stars used their voices on social media, Viacom, including MTV and BET, went dark for 17 minutes to honor the 17 people who died in the Parkland shooting. "MTV stands with all students as they participate in the #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence," the network tweeted.

MTV stands with all students as they participate in the #NationalSchoolWalkout against gun violence. | https://t.co/7vbOJmqQkNhttps://t.co/acxKIXHCPB — MTV (@MTV) March 14, 2018

See more celebrity reactions below:

Dear Students,

I stand with you. I support you. #NationalWalkoutDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 14, 2018

A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 14, 2018 at 5:20am PDT

So inspired by students across the country participating in #NationalWalkoutDay

I want to be like them when I grow up. https://t.co/1FqDIGLxr3 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) March 14, 2018

We support all the students #RisingUp to protest #GunViolence and in today's #MarchForOurLives. We are proud of this generation's inner strength and fearless gumption to let it shine. You are the change we wish to see in the world. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/nHdDBbFP0D — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 14, 2018

To every kid who walked out today: I see you and I respect you. This nation belongs to you as much as any other citizen. Your voice matters. You are strong and capable and I am with you. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) March 14, 2018

so proud of my high school students - for walking out today - to every kid who found the strength to use they voices in spite of threats of detention - thank u all - #ParklandStrong#HELLnoNRA#NeverAgainIsNow — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 14, 2018

I am walking out with you in spirit, America- all the way from Dublin, Ireland! #NeverAgainhttps://t.co/sk1DLDL5dv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today to honor of 17 killed in Parkland & demanding action against gun violence: We will follow your lead and protest with our voices, our bodies and our votes. This is just the beginning. See you in Washington on the 24th. #NationalWalkoutDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 14, 2018

My kid is walking out of class today to pay respect to those slain at Parkland, and to demand stricter gun control laws. I am proud of him. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) March 14, 2018

Many stars have also revealed their plans to participate in the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., and across the country on March 24.

George and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to the march last month, sharing that they planned to "stand side by side" with those protesting gun violence and mass shootings, and advocating for stricter gun legislation. Oprah Winfrey matched their donation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Obama Shares Her Support for Florida Students Fighting School Shootings: 'We’re Behind You'

George and Amal Clooney Donate $500K to March For Our Lives Protest Against Gun Violence

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Discussing Florida School Shooting, Calls for Action Against Gun Violence