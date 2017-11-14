Chrissy Metz, Ciara and Justin Hartley to Present at 2017 American Music Awards (Exclusive)
Some of the biggest names in music -- and television! -- are turning out to the 2017 American Music Awards!
This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, as well as singer Ciara, will present during Sunday night's ceremony, ET can exclusively announce.
The stars will join an impressive, previously announced roster of performers, including Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez and the K-Pop supergroup BTS.
The competition is tough for this year's AMAs, with Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran all up for Artist of the Year. Mars also leads the nominations, announced Oct. 12, with eight nods. Drake, Lamar, Sheeran and The Chainsmokers have a four-way tie for second place.
The American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
