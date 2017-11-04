Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson to Perform at 2017 American Music Awards (Exclusive)

The list of performers at the 2017 American Music Awards keeps growing!

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson will be performing at the awards show later this month, ET can exclusively announce.

Lovato and Clarkson join previously announced performers BTS, Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera. Gomez's performance will be her first since undergoing her kidney surgery over the summer, and Aguilera will be honoring Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard with a special tribute to the iconic film.

Nominations for the AMAs were revealed on Oct. 12, with Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran all up for Artist of the Year. Mars also leads the nominations with eight nods. Drake, Lamar, Sheeran and The Chainsmokers have a four-way tie for second place.