Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of John Legend and Luna Napping Away Their Jetlag

Chrissy Teigen's babies are all tuckered out from their international flight!

The Sports Illustrated model shared a precious photo on Tuesday of her husband John Legend snoozing in a chair while snuggling their 1-year-old daughter Luna, who was also sleeping.

"My babies are jetlagged," Teigen, 32, captioned the sweet Instagram photo.

My babies are jetlagged 🇨🇳 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:51pm PST

Legend, 39, kicked off the Asian leg of his "Darkness and Light" Tour this week in Shenzhen, China, and the Lip Sync Battle co-host flew out with Luna to meet him late Sunday night. The pregnant star joked about skipping the Oscars to scarf tacos and later confessed that she would actually be joining her husband on tour.

clarification: I was never going to the oscars this year! just no longer going to any viewings or after parties. I am, however, flying to china super late tonight post taco party. luna is coming on tour! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018

During their layover, Teigen -- who announced in November that she and Legend are expecting baby no. two -- praised the heroic parents who travel with multiple kids.

"Hi China!! One more flight!" she tweeted. "Oh man how do people do this with two babies or more. True heroes."

Hi China!! One more flight! Oh man how do people do this with two babies or more. True heroes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2018

Upon their arrival, the "All of Me" singer shared a sweet snap of Luna overlooking the Shenzhen skyline.

Luna overlooking Shenzhen A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 6, 2018 at 10:26pm PST

For more on the growing family's upcoming edition (it's a boy!), watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Skips Oscars Festivities in Favor of Tacos

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sonogram of Baby Boy

John Legend Says He & Chrissy Teigen Are 'Far Off' From Picking a Name for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery