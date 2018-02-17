Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Pack on the PDA at Heathrow Airport -- See the Pics!

That's a welcome!

Courteney Cox was greeted with a little makeout session upon landing at Heathrow airport in London on Saturday. The 53-year-old actress couldn't keep her hands off boyfriend Johnny McDaid as the two shared several steamy kisses at arrivals.

The couple adorably matched in jeans and blue jackets, staying close to each other's side while exiting the airport after Cox's flight from Los Angeles.

Cox and McDaid, 41, have been dating since 2013, and got engaged in 2014 before splitting in 2015. They reconciled in 2016, and have been together ever since.

Cox was spotted in Malibu last weekend, helping her pal, Jennifer Aniston, celebrate her 49th birthday. Just days later, Aniston announced her split from her husband, Justin Theroux. See more in the video below.

