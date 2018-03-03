Demi Lovato Helps Friends Get Engaged at Her LA Concert

Demi Lovato is feeling the love!

The 25-year-old singer helped two of her friends get engaged during her concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night, when she suddenly invited American Idol alum Rayvon Owen on stage.

Lovato's friend (and Owen's partner), Shane Bitney Crone, then entered through a trap door on stage, taking Owen's hand and proposing in front of the entire audience, who was audibly stunned by the proposal.

"Yay!" Lovato screamed, running across the stage to give her friends a hug after Owen said, "Yes."

"Something you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends. I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side. Such a strong person who has now found the love of his life," she said. "Now I'm going to sing you a sing while I cry!"

"I'm so happy guys.I'm so f**king happy!" she declared, before performing her song, "Yes," while the couple sat on stage watching a video montage of their love story.

Demi Lovato on stage with Shane Bitney Crone and Rayvon Owen at The Forum in Inglewood, CA - March 2nd #TMYLMTourInglewoodpic.twitter.com/SzQKJpHDb0 — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 3, 2018

Congratulations to Shane Bitney Crone and Rayvon Owen! #TMYLMTourInglewoodpic.twitter.com/1YiLOSBzYz — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 3, 2018

While Lovato isn't the only star to help facilitate a proposal on stage (Adele, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Katy Perry are also members of the club), this concert was one for the books.

During his set on Friday, supporting act DJ Khaled brought out a few special guests of his own -- including Fergie, Diddy, Tinashe, Jaden Smith and Chris Brown -- while stars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz were spotted in the audience.

ET was with Lovato and Khaled at their San Jose tour stop. Watch below.

