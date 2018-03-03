Fergie Gives First Performance After National Anthem Controversy

Fergie is back!

The 42-year-old singer returned to the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night, just two weeks after causing controversy with her jazzy performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

While Fergie admittedly took a "risk" with her rendition of the "Spar-Spangled Banner," this time around, she stuck with her hits. The singer, who made an appearance during DJ Khaled's set at his concert with Demi Lovato, performed songs like "Fergalicious," "London Bridge" and "Glamorous."

Khaled introduced Fergie as "my sister" from "The Four" before the crowd gave her a warm welcome with cheers and applause.

FERGIE IS ON STAGE WITH DJ KHALED pic.twitter.com/DNBAEJOWvW — nancy berman (@nancyberman) March 3, 2018

"💛💛💜💜 @djkhaled @ddlovato incredible show last night!!! Luv u, thank u so much for having me #TellMeYouLoveMeTour," Fergie tweeted on Saturday.

Fergie's ex, Josh Duhamel, opened up about her National Anthem backlash during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneresShow, insisting that it wouldn't be long before fans would see Fergie back and doing what she loves most.

"It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that," he expressed. "But that’s the business. You’re in this business, you put yourself out there. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t."

"Trust me, she’s fine. She is about as resilient as they come," he added.

See more in the video below.

