Josh Duhamel Says 'It Was Hard' to See Fergie Slammed for National Anthem Performance

Josh Duhamel and Fergie may have separated, but they still have each other's backs.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Duhamel addresses his ex's performance of the National Anthem at the 67th NBA All-Star Game, and the blow back she received for her jazzy rendition.

"Oof!" he says when DeGeneres asks about Fergie being "slammed and hammered" over the performance. "I think she would probably admit that it’s not her best work. But the girl is crazy talented, she really is. She’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really."

The 45-year-old actor admits that it hasn't been easy seeing Fergie go through this. "It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that," he expresses. "But that’s the business. You’re in this business, you put yourself out there. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t."

As for how the 42-year-old pop star is doing, Duhamel notes, "Trust me, she’s fine. She is about as resilient as they come."

The former couple have a 4-year-old son, Axl, together and he's taking up hobbies that interest both his parents. "He is in hip-hop class. I also have him in tee-ball starting this week, which is gonna be awesome," Duhamel shares with DeGeneres. "Mom puts him in hip-hop clothes and I put him in tee-ball clothes, but anybody who has kids understands that they have no idea what baseball even is or what they’re supposed to do."

Prior to his appearance on the daytime talk show, Duhamel showed his support for Fergie by delivering flowers to her when dropping off Axl. Here's a look at the sweet gesture:

