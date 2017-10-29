Demi Lovato Shows Plenty of Cleavage in Spot-On Selena Quintanilla Costume: Pics!
Bidi Bidi Bom-Wow!
Demi Lovato transformed into the late singer Selena Quintanilla for a Halloween party on Saturday and looked amazing.
The 25-year-old wore Selena's iconic purple jumpsuit -- baring a little more cleavage than the original -- and rocked a long dark wig, big hoop earrings, and a red lip.
Lovato shared the look on Snapchat, and was spot on in her recreation.
Selena was a popular costume choice this year. America Ferrera also wore the famous purple jumpsuit on the Halloween episode of Superstore.
She shared the side-by-side comparison on her Instagram with the caption, "Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween."
ET's Kristen Gill recently invited celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega to show us how to recreate the late singer's timeless look.
