Demi Lovato Teases Sultry Spanish Song 'Echame La Culpa' Featuring Luis Fonsi -- Listen!

"No me conociste nunca de verdad/ Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró/ Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar/ Porque tu error solo fue conocerme," Lovato sings in Spanish, which translates to: "You never really knew me/ the magic that made us fall in love is already gone/ and I wouldn’t want to be in your place because your only mistake was meeting me."

Fonsi also shared the good news on his social media, posting a pic of himself on a bed with the single's title on a pillow.