Donald Glover on How He 'Punched Up' the Jokes in 'Black Panther' (Exclusive)

Donald Glover is dishing on how he impacted the humor of box office smash Black Panther, why his upcoming flick, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is “more fun” than other films in the franchise and which movie influenced the new season of his series, Atlanta.

ET’s Ashley Crossan caught up with the actor and producer at Monday’s Atlanta: Robbin' Season premiere in Los Angeles, California, where he explained how he and his brother, Ryan, earned special thanks in the Black Panther credits.

“[Director] Ryan [Coogler] was gracious enough to be like, 'Will you take a look at this script?'” Glover, 34, said. “Which was really cool. Marvel locks things down, so we had not as much time as I would've wanted. We had a couple of hours to punch up some jokes and stuff like that. It was already there anyway. They had already done a great job, so it was really cool to just get our fingerprints on there a bit.”

The Disney-Marvel blockbuster raked in $242 million at the North American box office over the weekend, topping Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the second-highest four-day domestic opening of all time.

However, the Star Wars franchise is set to make a box office return when Glover’s next film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, premieres in May.

The father of two, who plays a young Lando Calrissian, teased how the film is different from other Star Wars installments.

“It's just a lot more fun,” he said. “All the Star Wars are fun, but [with] this movie, we know what's gonna happen … we know they're not gonna die. We know what happens, but how we get there is the crux of it, so we're allowed to have a lot more fun than in the other movies, where you have to deal with a lot of lineage and what's going to happen. I think this movie's just a fun, summer film. I'm really excited about it.”

The film hits theaters on May 25, but until then, fans can catch Glover in Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, premiering on FX on March 1.

The coming season was partly inspired by the animated '90s flick, Tiny Toons: How I Spent My Summer Vacation.

“It was just a cartoon that we watched a lot when we were kids -- me and my brother -- and we liked how all the stories tied into each other and how it was a cohesive piece, but also individualized,” Glover explained. “I just thought it was cool that way.”



