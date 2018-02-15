'Downton Abbey' Star Allen Leech Engaged to Jessica Blair Herman -- See the Sweet Announcement

Wedding bells are ringing!

Allen Leech and his girlfriend Jessica Blair Herman are engaged. The 36-year-old Downton Abbey actor shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Valentine's Day on Wednesday, expressing how happy he is to be marrying Herman.

"Happy Valentine’s Day @jessicablairherman First one as a fiancé! Thank you for saying yes and for making me the happiest. ❤️ (And no I didn’t do it today. It’s been a while.) xx," Leech wrote alongside a pic of him and his fiancee showing off her flashy ring. The couple has been dating since 2016.

The bride-to-be also shared a sweet picture of Leech giving her a kiss on the cheek on her Instagram.

"The day you proposed was one of the best days but every day with you is my favorite. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day," she captioned the shot.

This isn’t the first engagement this week! Big Brother stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson also announced their engagement, as did Tommy Lee and Vine star Brittany Furlan.

See more of Lee and Furlan's engagement in the video below.

