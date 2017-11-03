Drew Scott Shares Details About His Upcoming Wedding, Teases First Dance Will Be a 'Mashup' (Exclusive)

Drew Scott is sharing new details about his upcoming nuptials with Linda Phan!



ET spoke with the Property Brothers star over the phone during a break from his rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars last week, where he gave us the scoop on how he and his fiancée are taking time out of their ultra-busy schedules to plan the wedding.



"To be honest, our lives are always busy. But nothing is ever going to let me slow down on tying the knot with the woman that I love," he gushed. "We don't want to slow down. We're still doing spring of next year."



"We've narrowed down the location. We're doing a wedding in Europe, but we haven't exactly picked a final city yet," he continued. "Once we do, then everyone will hear about it!"