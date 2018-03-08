Dwayne Johnson Shares the Most Adorable Video With Daughter Jasmine to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Dwayne Johnson knows how to celebrate International Women’s Day right -- with one of the most adorable ladies in his life!

The Baywatch star and his super cute 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, teamed up for a sweet Instagram video in celebration of the holiday on Thursday.

“All right, my queen, can we say, ‘girl power?’” Johnson asks his daughter in the clip, who adorably parrots the phrase back to her proud papa with a grin.

Jasmine stumbles a bit when asked next to repeat “International Women’s Day,” but the message comes across, and she gets the seal of approval from dad just the same.

One phrase she’s not quite ready to say, however? “Daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest -- might be inappropriate -- man alive.”

Johnson certainly has a lot to celebrate on International Women’s Day. The 45-year-old wrestler-turned-movie star announced in December that he was expecting his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and he also shares a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

It’s great to see Jasmine feeling better as well. Johnson revealed earlier this week that the family had a scare when his little girl had to be rushed to the hospital.

"To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out," he expressed on Instagram. "Especially in times of stress."

See more on Johnson’s family in the video below.

