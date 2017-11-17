Elizabeth Hurley ‘Feels Sick’ Hearing Mark Schwahn Allegations as ‘The Royals’ Cast and Crew Pens Open Letter
Another cast is collectively accusing Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct. The television producer was previously the subject of an open letter from the female cast and crew of One Tree Hill and has now received new allegations from the cast of The Royals.
Schwahn was suspended from his role as showrunner on the E! drama on Wednesday.
The open letter from “The Ladies of The Royals,” which was released via Variety, also comes after one of the show’s stars, Alexandra Park, released a statement on Twitter saying she has “been exposed to this reprehensible behavior” by Schwahn.
The new open letter was signed by 25 cast and crew members and noted that they had heard “rumors” about Schwahn’s behavior prior to starting the show.
In the letter, the group says Schwahn “felt the inclination to abuse his power and influence in an environment where he had it over women who felt they did not. This manifested itself in the repeated unwanted sexual harassment of multiple female members of cast and crew.”
It went on to read: “Where we should all collectively have felt pride over jobs hard won and roles much loved, we felt undermined as artists and creatives. And in many cases, no more than a sum of body attributes.”
The female stars and crew members also thanked male members of the show who “ensured we were never alone in social situations with him and took two steps towards us for his every one.”
Elizabeth Hurley, who plays Queen Helena on the show, released her own statement about the allegations on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I was immensely saddened to read Alexandra Park’s statement about Mark Schwahn,” she began. “I have loved working alongside Alexandra and Mark for four years while shooting The Royals, and had absolutely no idea that she was feeling frightened and sexually intimidated by Mark during this time.”
Hurley went on to take the blame for not having noticed what appears to be an underlying issue in the cast, adding, “I have never thought of myself as unobservant, in fact quite the opposite, but I missed this and feel like I have let down a younger cast member. I could have helped her. I would have helped her. But I didn’t know.”
Noting that she herself has not been the victim of unwanted comments or advances from Schwahn, Hurley wrote, “Yes, he flirts and tells risqué jokes – but so do I. To hear that there was more than this is a shocking surprise. I never witnessed it… I feel sick now to hear now that people were unhappy at that time and didn’t dare speak up… It’s totally unacceptable for anyone to work in a place in which they feel unsafe… I may have failed Alexandra but it won’t happen again on my watch.”
Tom Austen, who plays Jasper on the show, also released a statement on Twitter supporting his co-stars.
Calling the women “the beating heart and light of this show,” Austen went on to say, “To all who shook off the years of manipulation, intimidation, and denigration, I could not be more inspired and full of love for you finding your voice together… To all who watched the show – know these women are bigger heroes than anyone could ever hope to write them in a script. I give every last ounce of my support to you as I always have and always will.”
The Royals wrapped production on season four in September and the new season is set to premiere in March 2018.
Earlier this week, the cast of One Tree Hill made headlines as the female stars, including Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton penned a letter condemning Schwahn. Shortly after, several of the show’s male stars voiced their support for their female co-stars on social media.
