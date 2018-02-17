Emma Roberts Screams Fashion Queen at London Fashion Week -- See Her Chic Look!

Emma Roberts is slaying London Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old Scream Queens star attended Mulberry's "Beyond Heritage" runway show at the Spencer House in London, England, on Friday, stepping out in a cobalt blue ensemble that undoubtedly turned heads.

The actress went bold for the stylish soirée, rocking a long, sophisticated blazer, which she paired with tailored shorts of the same hue. She styled the chic pieces with ankle-strap heels and a vibrant bag, keeping her beauty look simple with subtle waves and natural makeup.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Roberts sat front row for the presentation, alongside Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Mary Charteris, Amber Anderson, Emma Greenwell, Andrea Riseborough, Jourdan Dunn and Millie Brady, who all looked equally fab.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mulberry

The blonde beauty later took to Instagram, sharing an artsy shot of herself all dressed up and ready for the show.

"London I love you," she captioned it, tagging @mulberryengland.

London I love you 🇬🇧 @mulberryengland A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Feb 17, 2018 at 4:31am PST

Earlier this month, a myriad of celebrities flocked the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, which took place between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16. Click through the slideshow below to see what stars like Cardi B, Blake Lively, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez wore to the various runway shows!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Roberts Says She 'Used to Have a Complex About Being Short,' Reveals Her Surprising Diet

Evan Peters on Playing His Most Insane 'AHS' Character Yet, Working With Emma Roberts & Directing (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Ditches the Blonde for Banging New 'Do at NYFW -- See the Pics!