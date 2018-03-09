Emma Watson Reportedly Dating Former 'Glee' Star Chord Overstreet

There's a new man in Emma Watson's life.

The Harry Potter star is dating Glee alum Chord Overstreet, PageSix reports. On Thursday, the two were spotted out holding hands in Los Angeles. Watson was seen smiling as the two appeared to enjoy casual conversation.

ET has reached out to reps for both actors.

Romance rumors have actually been swirling around the two for a second. On Wednesday, both Watson and Overstreet were photographed leaving a Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats concert at the Troubadour in Hollywood. Additionally, they both were seen exiting -- albeit separately -- Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscar party.

It's good to see Watson getting back out there after splitting from her boyfriend of nearly two years, William "Mack" Knight, last November.

