ET Obsessions: ‘Godless,’ Disney’s ‘Coco’ and More This Holiday Weekend!

Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Godless’

From Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank (Logan screenwriter) comes a western saga that is both familiar and fresh in its telling of ruthless outlaws terrorizing a town populated only by women when a bandit turns to them for cover. “This story is an authentic western in many ways, but it's a story that hasn't been told. It flips the western genre on its head by having the narrative, at the heart of it, [told through] this town of women,” says Michelle Dockery, who, in the midst of a great post-Downton Abbey run as Letty on TNT’s Good Behavior, plays Alice, one of the town’s widows who takes in Roy (Jack O’Connell). “It's something that people won't have seen before.” Newcomer Audrey Moore, who plays the randy Sarah with delightful vigor, describes Godless as a cross between HBO’s Deadwood -- yes, there’s plenty of cursing -- and Sofia Coppola’s remake of The Beguiled -- where secluded women are suddenly taken by the arrival of a handsome, young man -- and we have to agree. This is one worth binging.

Godless is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22.