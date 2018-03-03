Eva Longoria Dishes on Her Unexpected Pregnancy Cravings and Baby Names (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria food cravings have changed since becoming pregnant.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the expecting mother while promoting her new HSN collection earlier this week -- which she will premiere live March 22 and 23 on the shopping network -- to chat about her first baby, a boy, due this spring.

"I don't have any cravings. I have the opposite of cravings," said Longoria, 42. "I actually, don't like chicken right now since I got pregnant. And I used to eat chicken daily. And now I'm like, my husband [Jose Pepe Baston] ordered it the other day and I'm like, 'Why would you do that?!'"

Meanwhile, the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, will not be giving their baby a crazy name.

"We are Mexican, so we're very traditional," Longoria laughed. "It'll be a long name."

Longoria also recently moved out of her Los Angeles home and will be moving into a $13.5 million Beverly Hills home. The only problem is that it's still being remodeled, but the baby is due this summer.

"I keep telling my husband, I'm like, if this baby is born and I don't have a house I will kill you," the actress joked.

