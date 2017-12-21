Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Future Royal Duties (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle's royal duties are just getting started.

The Suits star attended her first royal engagement with Prince Harry at the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham, England earlier this month -- one of many more appearances before she walks down the aisle.

"The first [order of business] is to get to know Britain," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams tells ET of how Markle will begin her royal duties. "There will be, in future months, visits to all parts of Britain, so that she will get to know the country better. They will be frequently, no doubt, with Harry, [but] some of them may be solo."

After the couple are married, it's rumored that the queen will bestow upon them the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- just as she gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day. According to Fitzwilliams, Markle's media training and star power will generate a "tremendous amount of good will."

"Look at the way Meghan handled the crowd in Nottingham on their first official engagement...Nottingham was an example of how she's able to do this. You don't normally find members of the royal family marrying someone who is an established star," he notes.

While Markle will become a member of the Royal Foundation, Harry's foundation with William and Kate, she will also be expected to take on several charitable causes of her own.

"[Markle's royal responsibilities depends on] what she wants, and what she and Harry have decided on. As I say, they will be especially charitable," Fitzwilliams says. "I think clearly Meghan will choose fields to specialize in which she feels strongly about. And obviously, as we know, the Duke of Edinburgh, as he’s retired, he still retains links to about 800 organizations, but the various functions he has will be attended by members of the royal family. Certain ones will be chosen, which Meghan will wish to support."

As for Markle's online presence, Fitzwilliams says while her 2.9 million Instagram followers is something "the royal family will no doubt use to its advantage," it's quite likely that the actress will end up removing her personal Instagram account.

"She hasn’t used it for a while and we’ve seen all the movements -- leaving Suits after 100 episodes, the Vanity Fair interview, The Tig closing in April -- there’s no doubt that that aspect was especially linked to her work as an actress and an activist. She’ll be an activist for new courses," Fitzwilliams shares. "And I suspect her online work and profile will be linked to Harry’s. That would make the most sense."

For now, Markle and Harry are focusing on their recent engagement, and just released their official engagement portraits on Thursday. See the stunning images in the video below.

